Deputies investigating gunshots reported in Port Charlotte Wednesday

Deputies are searching for a person of interest after a report of gunshots was made early Wednseday morning in Port Charlotte.

Law enforcement responded to the call around 5:00 a.m. in the area near Stone Street and Montgomery Drive, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time there is a large police presence. Detectives are looking for Daniel Bouchard, 20, who was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt.

Detectives have identified a person of interest. Daniel Bouchard 8/7/97. He was last seen wearing black pants and no shirt. If you have info on his location please call us or @SWFLCrime8477. Do not approach him. pic.twitter.com/hXaIPHrO6D — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) June 6, 2018

According to CCSO, no one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his current whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Emily Luft