North Fort Myers drug bust leads to 6 arrests

Lee County Sheriff’s investigators found 212.2 grams of heroin, 15.5 grams of crack cocaine, 39 grams of oxycodone and two firearms during a drug bust investigators has been working on the past few months.

George Lunger, 41, Kenneth Tippins, 47, Darniel Williams, 23, Robert Downey, 38, Gage Knox, 24, and William Thomas, 25, were arrested in relation to the drug raid that took place on the 8000 block of Nault Drive, LCSO said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office launched the investigation a few months ago in their continued effort to combat the National Opiod Crisis. Detectives targeted street level drug dealers, LCSO said in a press release.

The operation netted six arrests and more than $42,000 dollars of heroin, the LCSO press release said.

Lunger faces charges of sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Tippins, Williams and Downey were all arrested for sale and possession of heroin and cocaine. Knox was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas was arrested for trafficking in heroin and possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

Writer: Emily Ford