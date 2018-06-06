Naples City Council to approve bid on contractor for pier restoration

Naples is going to take a big step toward reopening the Naples Pier Wednesday.

The city is expected to approve a contractor to start repairing damage brought on by Hurricane Irma.

The city is considering a number of structural options to strengthen the pier and protect it from future storms.

Depending on how many options are approved, the cost could go up.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at the Naples Pier to review how construction could affect your summer plans. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft