Lois Riess indicted by grand jury on first-degree murder charge

Lois Riess was indicted Wednesday afternoon for first-degree murder with a firearm, the State Attorney’s Office said in a press conference.

The 56-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband in Minnesota, then killing a woman in April on Fort Myers Beach.

Detectives said Riess murdered Pamela Hutchinson, 59, of Bradenton, because they looked alike, then stole her white Acura, credit cards and her identity.

The State Attorney’s Office convened the Lee County Grand Jury to also indict Riess on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual.

The indictment presented Wednesday for first-degree murder with a firearm supersedes the second-degree murder charge filed earlier by the State Attorney’s Office. Riess could face life in prison if convicted.

Riess is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on June 11.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria