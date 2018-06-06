Lee County, Bonita Springs clash on who is paying for extra school officers

After the Parkland school shooting, Gov. Rick Scott signed a law requiring all schools to have an officer on campus.

Now, Lee County and cities like Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs are all wondering, who pays for the extra security?

Bonita Springs resident Nate Lane has a child that is heading to Kindergarten next year.

He said it never popped in his mind on who would have to pay for the officer standing outside his son’s classroom.

“If the mandate is coming from the state, the state needs to provide that funding, not the city or county,” Lane said. “The state.”

At the Bonita Springs City Council meeting Wednesday night, emotions ran high as the topic of school officer funding came up.

“I can’t help but feel like we’re being unfairly handicapped as being the bad men and women in a situation as emotional and tragic, as it is at hand,” said Bonita Springs Mayor Peter Simmons.

Lee County has told the cities that have schools in their area they won’t pay for the extra officers.

“That’s my question, do they have the legal right to do that? To keep passing the buck down?” said Bonita Springs Councilman Greg DeWitt.

The City of Bonita Springs says they already pay the county millions in taxes, which, according to them, includes officers.

“For the Lee County commission, I want you to hear that this isn’t personal. We have great relationships with you, but we have a difference of opinion here,” Simmons said.

Both parents and city leaders say the priority should be keeping the students safe.

“There’s always money to be found, it’s where your priorities are,” Lane said.

As for who pays for the extra officers at schools will be figured out by August.

“As a policy maker, public safety, particular for children, is and should be the highest priority of the county and would be together with the school district,” said City Council District 4 Peter R. O’Flinn said.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Emily Ford