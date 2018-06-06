LaBelle woman warns of independent contractor after losing $800 deposit

Kristian Harris, of LaBelle, said she thought she got a good deal on a custom furniture piece.

Instead, this mother of four said she lost $800.

“I met his kid. I met his wife,” Harris said. “I seen his house … he just came off to me as a decent person.”

Harris previously hired Drew Morris to build her kitchen dining set: which included a table, bench and hutch.

“Because my kitchen table set is beautiful, and he delivered on that,” Harris said. “So why would I not think I was gonna get what I paid for?”

She asked him to build another, larger hutch that would cost $1,600. She wrote an $800 check as a down payment, but said she never got the finished product.

“(I’d) check in with him periodically just ask him hows the project going you know? Where are we you know? Nothing. Never responded,” Harris said.

Originally, she said she stayed patients when he gave excuses, but after nearly eight months, she hasn’t heard from him.

She added he blocked her phone number and other forms of communication.

“I reached out to him on text. Calling him. Facebook messaging him. I reached out to his wife. She said she would forward the message,” Harris said.

Harris is warning people after going through her experience.

“Look into someone before you decide to purchase something from somebody, even if they build you a beautiful kitchen set,” Harris said.

WINK News reached out to Morris several times, but have not yet heard back.

Protect yourself from Fraud

When you hire someone to do work for you, make sure they’re licensed through the state (DBPR) and has workers’ compensation (DFS). Also ask if the contractor you hire will be the one to make repairs or if a subcontractor will be hired. Make sure you check the license and insurance for all subcontractors as well.

The Better Business Bureau provided some tips:

Check reviews and past customers

Always pay with credit card (so if you’re out money, you can dispute payment with company)

Negotiate lowest down payment

Always keeps documents/records

File complaint with bbb, local consumer protection agency or take it to small claims court

Check that the contractor’s vehicle has signs or markings on it with the business name, phone number and the appropriate state license plates. Then take the information and check it out using BBB’s Accredited Business Directory.

Resources

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation License Search

Division of Workers’ Compensation Compliance Proof of Coverage Search Page

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: WINK News