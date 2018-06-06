Hurricane Irma damages WWII vet’s home, city threatens to condemn

A 93-year-old World War II veteran, Ralph Hauser, and his wife have lived in the same house on Central Avenue for over 60 years.

He served in the Navy during World War II and worked as a mechanic for decades in Fort Myers, and is also a lifelong Boy Scout.

“Yea, so I’ve had a lot of fun,” Ralph said.

But, when Hurricane Irma hit Southwest Florida, the roof he’s lived under for over 60 years was damaged and has caused mold to grow.

FEMA helped put a tarp on the roof, but now the city is saying if the roof isn’t fixed soon, they will have to condemn the home.

“We had no insurance so we just haven’t done nothing to it and then now the city’s come by, the inspector, and said we have to do something about it within 60 days,” said Ralph’s son Frank Hauser.

When Ralph’s longtime friend, Tony D’Angelo, heard about his predicament, it didn’t take long for him to jump in and start raising money.

“He’s a sweetheart, anyone that knows him,” D’Angelo said. “He’s adorable and his wife and his son, they’re all great people. The kind of people that would do anything for anyone, and now they need our help.”

D’Angelo is hoping to raise $20,000, or how much it takes to get the roof repaired.

“I don’t know if there’s other damage,” D’Angelo said. “Once they get into it, I understand the air conditioning isn’t working. It hasn’t worked in quite awhile.”

Any money left over from the fundraising will be used on getting a new air conditioner.

Now, every time it rains, Ralph’s car port floods.

“Well, it’s not leaking, the only thing leaking is the porch,” Ralph said.

So now, the worst case scenario is that Ralph and his wife’s lifelong home will be condemned.

“He’s been here forever and he’s always helped everybody when he had his garage, and now it’s time for us to help him,” D’Angelo said. “So no, he can’t leave his house, it’s not an option.”

Lee Builders Care is visiting Ralph’s home tomorrow to see if they can repair the roof.

WINK News reached out to the city for comment but never heard back.

If you would like to help Ralph get his roof fixed, donate here.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Emily Ford