City of Naples working against the clock to protect beach access

The City of Naples is working against the clock to protect the public’s access to some of Florida’s favorite beaches.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill in March that would ban cities and counties from adopting customary-use ordinances, which are needed to guarantee public access to private beaches.

In response, the city is acting to put an ordinance in place before the bill becomes law on the first of July, citing that it’s been a custom for years.

“Why should a very wealthy significant few take it [beach access] away from us?” visitor Patricia Ushijima said.

Some believe the law would impact tourism in Southwest Florida.

“The tourists are here to help us have money for our community,” resident Dee Sims said. “If they block off the private beaches for their homes, where will the tourists go?”

Others argue the law is fair to homeowners who purchased beachfront property.

The ordinance is still in its early stages, nothing has been set in stone yet.

Previous story: New Florida law affects public access to private beaches

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Katherine Viloria