Celebs raise mental health awareness through #MyYoungerSelf campaign

Actors, athletes, social influencers and business people are working to spread mental health awareness through their own personal experiences.

Stars are giving advice to their younger selves on social media by using the hashtag #MyYoungerSelf. Thousands of people have used the hashtag on Instagram to express their support.

The movement is for everyone and aims to show young people that they’re not alone and should ask for help. Many celebrities like Busy Philipps, Zoe Saldana and Jim Gaffigan have participated in the campaign.

Philipps, an actress and writer, discussed her struggle with anxiety that began at a young age.

“Once you have the realization that what you’re going through is something that a lot of people struggle with, it feels kind of incredible to know that you’re not alone. So: you’re not alone,” Philipps said on Facebook.

The Child Mind Institute offers tools for educators to encourage classroom dialogues around child and adolescent mental health and learning disorders.

For more information on the campaign or to donate, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria