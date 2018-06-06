Bail set at $45K for Cape suspect involved in aggravated assault

A man shot after allegedly pulling a gun on a man with a concealed carry permit holder faced a judge Wednesday.

Kevin Bruzos, 29, of Cape Coral, faces charges of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a weapon, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest sheet. His bail was set at $45,000 for all charges.

Bruzos was shot by the concealed carry permit holder Friday afternoon at Campbell’s Roofing. An employee said his co-worker shot Bruzos in self defense.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Bruzos should not have had a gun as a convicted felon.

The shooter is not expected to face charges, according to police.

Writer: Rachel Ravina