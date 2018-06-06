Armed officers handcuff Sanibel man over airsoft gun

A man who lives on Sanibel received an unpleasant surprise while having dinner in his own backyard Tuesday night.

Armed officers swarmed the Sanibel homeowner’s property and held him at gunpoint while putting him in handcuffs in his own driveway.

“Police showed up because I had an airsoft gun,” the man said. “A neighbor saw it. I wasn’t even shooting it.”

When WINK News arrived on the scene, Sanibel police and Lee County Sheriff’s deputies were surrounding the perimeter of the home on Yachtsman Drive with assault-style weapons drawn.

“I was eating dinner and they came up and pulled me out of the house onto the ground. You’re handcuffing me in my own driveway? It’s like my neighborhood, you know? I’ve lived here for 40 years. It’s kinda stupid.”

The homeowner wasn’t arrested or ticketed.

Sanibel police have not responded with comments at this time.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live in the Sanibel neighborhood where the incident took place. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft