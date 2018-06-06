2nd suspect arrested in Port Charlotte shooting

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a second suspect in connection to a disturbance call involving gunshots Wednesday morning.

Darnell Horace, 21, was found and arrested after a canine and aviation search, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

After transporting all subjects involved in the morning disturbance, Horace was identified as the subject who discharged his firearm, police said.

Daniel Bouchard was also arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

No one was injured, and the firearm was located at the scene, the press release said.

Horace’s charges have not been released.

MORE: 2 arrested after gunshots reported in Port Charlotte

Writer: Emily Ford