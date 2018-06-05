Remembrance Week to honor lives lost in Pulse shooting

OnePULSE Foundation is pairing up with organizations in Orlando to observe 2018 Pulse Remembrance Week, starting Tuesday.

June 12 will mark two years since the mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

“This will be a week of reflection, as we remember our 49 angels, support our survivors and consider how we as a community continue to emerge from this tragedy,” said Barbara Poma Founder of the onePULSE Foundation. “These events will focus on unity, hope, and our continued efforts to fulfill our promise that we will not let hate win.”

Below is a list of events you can attend for 2018 Pulse Remembrance Week:

An Evening with Judy & Dennis Shepard

Home of Phil Kean & Brad Grosberg

Wednesday, June 6, 2018 / 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

2018 marks 20 years since the tragic murder of college student Matthew Shepard. onePULSE Foundation is proud to partner with the Matthew Shepard Foundation for an evening with Judy & Dennis Shepard. Matthew’s parents will share their two-decade journey of advocating for LGBTQ safety resources and their successful activism that resulted in the Matthew Shepard & James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act (2009). Tickets and event details are available at: www.onepulsefoundation.org/events

Second Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Wadeview Park—2177 South Summerlin Avenue

Saturday, June 9 / 7:00 a.m. – Noon

On Saturday, June 9, 2018 the onePULSE Foundation will host the CommUNITY Rainbow Run in partnership with the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF. An estimated 1,500 runners and walkers will join us at Wadeview Park for a 4.9K, Kids Fun Run and CommUNITY Festival. The race is in honor of all affected by the Pulse tragedy and the course goes by the Pulse Memorial and the Orlando Health Trauma Center. Registration and event details are available at: www.communityrainbowrun.com

O-Town Voices

The Margeson Theater at Shakespeare—812 E. Rollins Street

Sunday, June 10 / 7:30 p.m.

O-TOWN Voices from Orlando is a play comprised of collected stories, interviews and speeches from Orlando and across the Globe collected during the weeks and months following the Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando. O-TOWN Voices was created and directed by David Karl Lee and features 18 local theater veterans, Barbara Poma—Pulse Nightclub Owner, Neema Bahrami—Pulse Survivor and the Orlando Gay Chorus.

Tickets and event details are available at: www.onepulsefoundation.org/events

Ringing of the Bells

First United Methodist Church—142 E. Jackson Street

Tuesday, June 12 / Noon

Join a public gathering for the ringing 49 bells. Multiple churches around the world have aligned for the ringing of the bells around the world.

Annual Remembrance Ceremony—A Public Community Gathering

Pulse Memorial –1912 S. Orange Avenue

Tuesday, June 12 / 7:00 p.m.

onePULSE Foundation is hosting a public ceremony to bring together Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs and the community to honor the 49 angels, the survivors and the first responders in a public gathering at the Pulse Memorial. Parking and accessibility information available at: www.onepulsefoundation.org

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Acts of Love and Kindness from One Orlando Alliance

Tuesday, June 12

Acts of Love and Kindness is a movement grown out of the spirit of giving and good deeds witnessed in the aftermath of the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016. The One Orlando Alliance — a coalition of more than 30 Orlando LGBTQ+ organizations — mobilizes this movement to inspire the Orlando community and beyond to engage in volunteerism, share stories and show support through acts of love and kindness. Those participating are encouraged to share their stories on social media using the hashtag: #ActLoveGive. A part of the Acts of Love and Kindness movement, on June 12, 2018, bells will toll 49 times in unison around the world as a tribute to the victims lost during the Pulse Nightclub tragedy through our 49 Bells initiative.

Prayer Ribbons Exhibition

Orlando City Hall Plaza – 400 S. Orange Ave

June 11-17, 2018

The community of Provincetown is pleased to bring back to our city this memorial strand of prayer ribbons as a token of solidarity and love with Pulse survivors, victim’s families and the whole community of Orlando. It will include 49 ribbons with the names of the lives taken at Pulse.

Prayer Ribbons website: https://thecompact.org/prayer-ribbons.html

Public Gallery Display—Another Year Passes: Orlando after the Pulse Nightclub Massacre

The Orange County History Center—62 E. Central Boulevard

Another Year Passes: Orlando after the Pulse Nightclub Massacre

Full exhibition will be on display from June 2 – October 14, 2018, with the crosses only being displayed during the week of June 12th. History Center Hours are Mon-Sat from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Free admission for the week of June 12 (June 10 – 16).

Sea to Sea Flag and Art Exhibit

Orange County Administration Office – 400 E. South St

June 12 – All Day

Section 93 represents a 25-foot section of the world’s largest 1.25-mile original 8-color LGBTQ rainbow flag that was constructed in 2003 in Key West, Florida. The Sea-to-Sea flag stretched from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico and required more than 2,000 people to carry it. It was created by Gilbert Baker, the original artist who created the iconic rainbow flag in 1978. Also known as “The Sacred Cloth,” it is a symbol of the worldwide LGBTQ movement for acceptance, understanding, education, solidarity, and inclusion.

The County will feature a small exhibit on the first floor atrium of the administration building – the banner of the 49 will by hung and Pulse-related artwork will be showcased.

Colonialtown Labyrinth

820 N. Ferncreek Avenue

Open from Sunup to Sundown

Meditation labyrinths are used as a path for healing. Intentional walking in a quiet place on a set path allows for a level of focus and release. The Colonialtown labyrinth had been planned, but the names of the Pulse victims and the fractured heart were added at the request of the Colonialtown neighborhood association. The labyrinth was constructed with Capital Improvement Funds from Orlando District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan’s budget.

Inspiration Orlando United – Mural

801 East Washington Street / Exterior east wall of the historic Burton’s Bar and Grille

Artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash along with co-founder Chimene Hurst have led a collaborative team in the creation of this unique mural in response to the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016. It is a visual narrative showing how courageous acts of compassion revealed a heart of love and kindness in The City Beautiful.

For more information on how to participate in Pulse Remembrance Week, visit www.onepulsefoundation.org/events/.