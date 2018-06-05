‘Oak Villages’ development in south Fort Myers raises concerns

South Fort Myers residents are concerned over a construction proposal that would force wildlife out and more neighbors in.

The Oak Villages development would rezone more than 20 acres to include nearly 300 residential units near the corner of Penzance Boulevard and Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

“It’s an invasion into wetlands and it’s just destroying environment where animals live,” nearby resident Carol Schwab said.

Residents voiced their concerns Tuesday at the Oak Villages rezoning hearing.

“We are quite concerned about the traffic. When you’re talking about the density of 254 units, at least 254 more cars that are gonna be coming out there on Six Mile [Cypress Parkway],” resident Carolyn Grosse said.

But project leaders argue the development would actually help cut down traffic in the area.

“The roads that are stressed are Colonial [Boulevard] and Daniels [Parkway] and that’s primarily because people are traveling from east or west trying to get to the center of town. So more workforce housing where people are working should help,” said Al Quattrone, president of Quattrone & Associates.

A decision to move forward has yet to be made. Another hearing will be held Friday so the hearing examiner can listen to all public comment.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Katherine Viloria