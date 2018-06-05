Lee County to resurface more than 300 residential roads in Lehigh Acres

The Lee Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday morning to allocate $5 million for roads in Lehigh Acres.

The county announced plans to resurface selected residential roads as part of an ongoing effort to improve the community.

The county will use a contractor to resurface more than 60 miles of roadway on more than 300 different streets. Paving is paid in part through gas tax revenues.

“I’m excited! I feel special that they are going to pave this road,” resident Susan Winingar said.

Certain roads in Lehigh Acres are ranked each year and selected for paving based on resident requests, road conditions and the number of residences on the road.

Some residents like George, who preferred not to disclose his last name, are waiting to celebrate.

“When I see it, I’ll believe it,” George said. “If it happens, I’ll celebrate. I’m not going to celebrate before then.”

There is no expected completion date at this time.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Katherine Viloria