Lee County superintendent could receive $24,000 raise

The School Board of Lee County could approve a new three-year contract and a 13% salary increase for the superintendent Tuesday.

Superintendent Greg Adkins’ salary could jump from $185,000 to $209,000 if the proposed contract is approved.

According to the school board, the contract was drafted, “in order to enhance administrative stability and continuity within the schools.”

The contract would begin July 1 of this year and extend through June 30, 2021.

By comparison, the new salary is still lower than districts of similar size such as Brevard County, where the superintendent makes a salary of $210,000. Broward County’s superintendent makes $290,000 according to the Department of Education.

The district is asking the community to approve a .5% sales tax increase.

The district is asking the community to approve a .5% sales tax increase.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

