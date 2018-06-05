Estero Boulevard lane closures to cause delays Tuesday

Estero Boulevard will be down to one lane on Fort Myers Beach Tuesday morning.

Starting at 6:30 a.m., crews will begin repaving part of Estero Blvd. between Bay Mar Drive and Strandview Avenue.

Flaggers will be directing traffic around the 9-mile stretch during the busy beach-going hours so drivers should expect delays.

You can expect the same traffic delays Wednesday between Hibiscus Boulevard and Donora Boulevard.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live on Fort Myers Beach to preview the construction. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

