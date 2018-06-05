FORT MYERS

Isolated storms for Tuesday

Published: June 5, 2018 5:31 AM EDT
Updated: June 5, 2018 7:43 AM EDT

There will be a high of 90 degrees with isolated storms for Tuesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“It’s going to feel like 100-105 degrees thanks to a bump up in humidity the past few days,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.

SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media