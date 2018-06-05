Isolated storms for Tuesday

There will be a high of 90 degrees with isolated storms for Tuesday, WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“It’s going to feel like 100-105 degrees thanks to a bump up in humidity the past few days,” Devitt said.

7:15 AM UPDATE: Tracking a few showers this morning coming in from the Gulf. Limited coverage, most are dry. Moving towards the E/SE. Brief heavy rain possible. #swfl pic.twitter.com/CpDYvOrqSc — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) June 5, 2018

View an hourly forecast here.