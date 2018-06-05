Free active shooter seminar

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is making sure you are prepared for the unthinkable. They will host free active shooter and mass casualty seminar June 16th at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. The four hour program will teach you how to protect yourself and others, as well as how to perform lifesaving first aid. The event is absolutely free, but you do need to register. Go to sheriffleefl.org and click on the “register here” button at the top of the page.