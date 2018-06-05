Cape Coral teen arrested for stealing car in Lee County

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with stealing a car, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The teen is facing a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle and was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center following his arrest, according to the arrest report.

Police were first dispatched around 9:15 a.m. on May 23 to a home on the 4600 block of Southeast First Avenue in reference to a stolen teal 2013 Toyota Prius, according to the initial report. The owner said she forgot to remove the key fob from her vehicle, but had no idea where her car was and did not give anyone permission to take it.

The aforementioned vehicle was seen around 7:56 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Del Prado and Viscaya boulevards, but police couldn’t find the vehicle.

The teen’s girlfriend’s former guardian said he saw the teen driving a baby blue Toyota Prius near the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and Hancock Bridge Parkway, which was a few blocks from where the vehicle was seen, according to the arrest report.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies saw the teen driving the stolen vehicle on Sunday. The teen fled the scene, but the vehicle was recovered at the 4500 block of Colonial Boulevard, according to the report.

The teen was later arrested after several warrants were out on him in Lee County, and was also the suspect of several cases in Cape Coral, according to the arrest report.

Writer: Rachel Ravina