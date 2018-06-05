As scams get more sophisticated the AARP ‘Imposter IQ Quiz’ tests your knowledge

Judy Schnabel never thought she would be one to fall for a scam. That was until she almost did, “I was shocked. I felt like I was pretty smart. I felt like I was pretty savvy,” she said.

Schnabel got an email from someone she thought was her friend, Lucy, who had recently went out of the country on vacation, asking her to buy $500 worth of iTunes gift cards.

“In one of the emails she says I’ll pay you back as soon as I get back in town, or something to that effect, which made it sounds as though she – she was lucy!”

Schnabel went to her neighborhood Publix to buy the gift cards but got a first hand lesson on imposter scams instead.

She said, “I took them to the service desk and she says we can’t sell you these cards. I said why? She says this is a scam.”

According to the AARP Schnabel isn’t alone in thinking they couldn’t become a victim.

They say a majority of the people who took their “Imposter IQ Quiz” failed.

We put Schnabel to the test again.

She took the quiz and answered true or false questions. Her score… 70 percent. Schnabel was surprised “That’s not good. Some of them I had no idea.”

TAKE THE QUIZ: AARP Imposter IQ quiz

Even without taking the qui Leslie Flores knows with email and social media just how easy it can be to fall for a sophisticated scam.

“Every given day, I post a picture. I tag people, people tag me back and you don’t know who’s collecting that information … I feel like maybe a scam was tailored for me because of all the information I’ve given people out there,” Flores said.

Schnabel is thankful and thinks more companies should be proactive like Publix in alerting their customers to possible scams.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

