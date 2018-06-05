Arrest made in killing of Barry University student from Collier

A 18-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with the February death of a Barry University student, according to the Miami Police Department.

Jaime Plasencia, of Miami Gardens, is facing a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Miami Police Department’s arrest report.

Police responded around 4:26 a.m. Feb. 10 to find a woman, later identified as 19-year-old Priscilla Torres, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the arrest report. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A witness said he heard screaming and gunshots, later observing a four-door dark colored vehicle circle Torres and fire two additional shots before fleeing in a northbound direction, according to the report.

Police found Torres’ car around 9:38 p.m. Feb. 13 “completely engulfed in flames,” the report said.

Detectives then interviewed several of Torres’ friends who identified Plasencia as one of her friends, according to the report. The friends provided a description of him that matched that of surveillance video.

Police interviewed Plasencia multiple times regarding his alleged involvement with the killing, but detectives determined he was lying and placed him under arrest and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to the arrest report.

Writer: Rachel Ravina