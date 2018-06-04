Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova. Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.

Williams’ voice quivered as she said she can’t serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.

She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.

