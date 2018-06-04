Serena Williams of the U.S., right, and her sister Venus Williams plays Slovenia’s Andreja Klepac and Spain’s Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez during their double match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Sunday, June 3, 2018 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with injury

Serena Williams has called off her Grand Slam comeback, pulling out of the French Open because of a chest injury before she was supposed to play Maria Sharapova. Williams announced her withdrawal at a news conference at Roland Garros on Monday.

Williams’ voice quivered as she said she can’t serve because of a problem with her tight pectoral muscle.

She and Sharapova were scheduled to play a fourth-round match Monday.

