Neighbors in Naples Estates fighting back against oak tree removals

A growing controversy over plants in the Naples Estates is stirring up trouble among residents.

After Hurricane Irma, neighbors say their property manager removed 100-year-old oak trees. But it turned out management removed them to keep the community safe during future storms.

It was a nightmare for the Tomei family after the hurricane. Men with chainsaws circled their home trying to cut down the pride of their property.

“They just insisted. They showed up three or four different times thinking we weren’t home to cut the tree down,” said Dominic Tomei.

The Tomei family say they’re not tree-huggers, but wildlife enthusiasts. They hand-feed the many squirrels and birds that visit their backyard.

So when the family learned the woodpeckers they loved could lose their home, they did everything they could to put a stop to it. They even tacked a note onto the tree itself.

“Thank you lord we were here or it would have been gone,” said Toni Tomei.

While neighbors say they appreciate the concerns management had for their safety, they believe the extreme tree trimming just went too far.

“They just came and cut em all down man….it was tough… that was our shade, that was the park’s personality,” Dominic said.

There is an open complaint with Collier County Code Enforcement, records show. They’re looking into whether the property manager removed the trees without a permit. There’s also an investigation into whether Royal Palms were planted without a proper permit.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown