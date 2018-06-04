Man convicted of hitting a man with his car at McDonald’s back in court

A man who hit another man with his truck at McDonald’s is back in court Monday.

John Marshall, 52, spent nearly two years in prison for aggravated battery after a 2014 incident at a Cape Coral McDonald’s. Marshall hit another vehicle during a dispute over a parking space.

Marshall is on probation but new court documents show Marshall violated his probation when deputies arrested him last fall for a DUI in Charlotte County.

The state wants to send him back to prison for up to five years.

Marshall also allegedly shot his neighbor Theodore “Ted” Hubbell in March 2015 and drove the body from Bokeelia, 26 miles to the downtown Fort Myers office of his lawyer, Robert Harris.

A grand jury declined to charge him for that incident, citing a lack of evidence to refute his self-defense claim.

