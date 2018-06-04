Releases from Lake O mixing with ocean water, creating murky combination off shore

Brown, murky water is creeping up on SWFL shores.

After billions of gallons of water started rushing out of Lake Okeechobee last Friday, the mix of salt and fresh water is making a colorful combination.

The shores haven’t been tainted yet, but the brown murkiness lingers close by.

“When you drive over the Sanibel bridge you can see the difference in the color and water,” said beach visitor Nicole Gulati.

A photograph from overhead says it all: it shows the brown murky water from Lake Okeechobee overcoming the crystal clear water Sanibel Island is known for. And visitors are starting to take notice.

“This is the first time in eight years I’ve been here. We walked down the beach and I was pretty surprised. It’s not like it was when I was here before,” said visitor Jamie Adair.

Servers like Bryan Cori say business gets worse every year. He’s worked on Sanibel Island for six years.

“A lot of people this is their main job and they lose out when the water’s like that cause people come here for the beaches,” Cori said.

But locals who know what to expect every summer are soaking up the blue water while it’s still there.

“Around this time you notice a difference every year,” Gulati said.

And it will inevitably get worse. The Army Corps of Engineers are releasing 2.6 billions gallons per day until further notice, after a record-breaking rainy May. But for some people, it doesn’t matter.

“I love the water and the beach. That’s what I come down for. Just to get away from it and enjoy the clear water and the fish and the shelling. It’s a lot better than where I’m from,” said visitor Tommy Crowder.

There’s no new information on when the releases will stop.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Erica Brown