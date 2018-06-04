Friends, family remember man who died Friday while working in Cape manhole

SWFL remembers a father and husband who would help those in need whenever he could.

Authorities released the identity of the man who died Friday while working on a Cape Coral manhole.

Antonio Pimentel was described as a “really friendly, nice person” by friends and family who knew him best.

The incident occurred along Northwest 8th Terrace in Cape Coral Friday afternoon. Police say he was somehow submerged underwater and went unconscious while trapped inside the manhole.

No work has happened at the site since that deadly accident.

Neighbors remember 53-year-old Pimentel as a friendly man, father and husband whose passing was tough to hear.

Next door neighbor Nora Ceveno says Pimentel was always looking to help others. He even helped people who lived on his street put up their hurricane shutters before the last big storm.

The day of the accident, Ceveno says she knew something was wrong. She and her husband became worried as they watched cars pile up on their street. They got the news of Pimentel’s death from his father-in-law.

Questions remain regarding how Pimentel got inside the manhole and whether or not he chose to go down there himself for work, or if he fell in.

Southwest Utilities Systems did not respond to WINK News’ questions when asked if they had any safety protocols for working on or inside manholes.

Reporter: Nicole Valdes

Writer: Erica Brown