Free summer food program kicks off in Lee County

Lee County is making sure that students who rely on free meals are getting nutrition during their summer break.

The School District of Lee County’s Food and Nutrition Department is sponsoring the USDA Summer Food Service Program from June 4 through July 27.

The program provides free balanced meals to all children under the age of 18 and there are no income or registration requirements.

The kickoff event is Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Jim Jeffers Park in Cape Coral at 2817 SW 3rd Lane in Cape Coral.

Kids can play in the park, participate activities with the Cape Coral Fun Mobile and a free nutritious lunch.

“The reason we wanted to do a kickoff event is to engage the children and families we haven’t reached in the past,” says Cheryl Lock, School District of Lee County Food & Nutrition Services Summer Feeding Coordinator. “Our goal is to feed more students who otherwise wouldn’t eat during the summer while school is out.”

To find the closest meal service location, you can visit the Summer Breakspot search engine here.

You can also text “FoodFL” to 877-877 or dial 2-1-1 when schools begin releasing for the summer break.

To learn more about the program, you can visit their website.

Writer: Emily Luft