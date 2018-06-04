Erasing Medical Debt: First $10K in donations erase $1,136,140 of debt in SWFL

Many Southwest Florida residents have answered the call to help erase medical debt in our area and have paid off 716 medical debt accounts totaling $1,136,140.

WINK News partnered with not-for-profit charity RIP Medical Debt to address the need in our community. In Southwest Florida alone, medical collections total $747 million.

As of Monday, June 4; 294 generous people like you have donated $25,105 to help erase debt.

Here’s the debt that’s been abolished for the first $10,000 in donations broken down by county:

Charlotte : 189 accounts totaling $287,771

: 189 accounts totaling $287,771 Collier : 310 accounts totaling $507,969

: 310 accounts totaling $507,969 Glades : 1 account totaling $795

: 1 account totaling $795 Hendry : 21 accounts totaling $19,060

: 21 accounts totaling $19,060 Lee: 195 accounts totaling $320,579

To read more about this project or watch our stories, click here.

