FORT MYERS

Erasing Medical Debt: First $10K in donations erase $1,136,140 of debt in SWFL

Published: June 4, 2018 4:52 PM EDT

Many Southwest Florida residents have answered the call to help erase medical debt in our area and have paid off 716 medical debt accounts totaling $1,136,140.

WINK News partnered with not-for-profit charity RIP Medical Debt to address the need in our community. In Southwest Florida alone, medical collections total $747 million.

As of Monday, June 4; 294 generous people like you have donated $25,105 to help erase debt.

Here’s the debt that’s been abolished for the first $10,000 in donations broken down by county:

  • Charlotte: 189 accounts totaling $287,771
  • Collier: 310 accounts totaling $507,969
  • Glades: 1 account totaling $795
  • Hendry: 21 accounts totaling $19,060
  • Lee: 195 accounts totaling $320,579

To read more about this project or watch our stories, click here.

Writer:WINK News
