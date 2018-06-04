Crews respond to yacht fire at Isle of Capri Marina

Crews worked to extinguish the flames of a fire Monday afternoon at the Isle of Capri Marina, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Greater Naples Fire firefighters were dispatched around 12:13 p.m. to the marina on 292 Capri Blvd.

The boat was docked and no one appeared to be on board, according to the sheriff’s office.

Count on WINK News for more information as details become available.

Viewer Jennifer Snyder captured this video of the smoke and flames billowing from the yacht:

Writer: Rachel Ravina