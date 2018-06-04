FORT MYERS, Fla.

Condition causes hands to close

Published: June 4, 2018 9:24 AM EDT

Dupuytren’s contraction is a genetic condition that is more common than you may think. Symptoms range from a bump on the hand, to an inability to open them at all. Doctor Michael Kim explains what options are available if it happens to you.

