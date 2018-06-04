Cape Coral to discuss construction restrictions near bald eagle nests

Protection for bald eagles may be rolled back in Cape Coral on Monday.

Cape Coral City Council will discuss whether restrictions that protect eagle nests from new construction are too restrictive.

Current guidelines require 1100 feet of space from eagle nests, but the city is considering cutting that distance in half.

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live near the Old Golf Club where there are two nests to discuss the new ordinance.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

