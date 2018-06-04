Bear on the loose in Fort Myers neighborhood Monday

A black bear was spotted wandering neighborhoods near Colonial Boulevard early Monday morning.

The escaped animal put the Grace Community School on alert around 7:50 a.m.

Hi, folks! We and the Fort Myers Police Department are monitoring a situation with a bear in the neighborhood back… Posted by Grace Community School on Monday, June 4, 2018

Officers have located the bear cornered in the area of 1700 Deleon Street as of 8:00 a.m.

Count on WINK News to bring you updates as they become available.