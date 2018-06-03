WINK News
NORTH FORT MYERS

Women’s soccer team raises money for SWFL cancer patients

Published: June 3, 2018 5:46 PM EDT
Updated: June 3, 2018 5:51 PM EDT

Soccer games played in the North Fort Myers Community Park this weekend had cause behind the competition.

Fort Myers-raised Kianna Magner joined the Florida Gulf Coast Dutch Lions and their Kick Off for Cancer weekend.

It’s the start of the second season for the women’s Premier Soccer League team that is made up of athletes from all over the world.

While hosting the Tampa Bay United Sunday, the Lions ladies wore pink from head to toe while raising money for local cancer patients.

The Lions lost the game two to one but picked up a win over the Tropics this weekend.

Reporter:Melinda Lee
Writer:Erica Brown
