Women’s soccer team raises money for SWFL cancer patients

Soccer games played in the North Fort Myers Community Park this weekend had cause behind the competition.

Fort Myers-raised Kianna Magner joined the Florida Gulf Coast Dutch Lions and their Kick Off for Cancer weekend.

It’s the start of the second season for the women’s Premier Soccer League team that is made up of athletes from all over the world.

While hosting the Tampa Bay United Sunday, the Lions ladies wore pink from head to toe while raising money for local cancer patients.

The Lions lost the game two to one but picked up a win over the Tropics this weekend.

The @fgcdutchlions are kickin’ off for cancer as their season starts in #SWFL this weekend⚽️🎀

Hear how this WPSL team with athletes from around the 🌎is making an impact on @winknews pic.twitter.com/IvX829GJ6I — Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼‍♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) June 3, 2018

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown