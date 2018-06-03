Heavy police presence at six different locations across Lee County Sunday

Six separate scenes spread out all over Lee County kept local authorities busy Sunday afternoon.

The US Marshals are part of the overall investigation, along with Fort Myers Police and Lee County deputies.

Law enforcement searched the intersections of Larmie Street and Palm Avenue, the STARS Complex and at Fowler Street and Linhart Avenue. They then searched areas around Walmart on Colonial Boulevard, followed by Hodges University and a Urology Center off Ortiz Avenue.

It is unclear what or who they may be searching for at this time. It is also unclear if these scenes are connected to one another.

WINK News’ reporter Chris Grisby was outside a thrift store along Colonial Boulevard when he spotted a young male running away from police into a nearby wooded area.

Officials brought in a K-9 unit and a helicopter to aid in the search.

Police are asking the public to stay away from these areas at this time. Trust WINK News to provide more information as it becomes available.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown