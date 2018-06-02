Second annual pride festival draws large crowds in Naples Saturday

People came out Saturday morning to celebrate equality and love in Naples. Those were just some of the messages from the second Naples Pride Festival in Cambier Park.

The event kicked off with a special moment to honor Gilbert Baker, the man behind the design of the pride flag.

Later, guest speakers shared stories, including one from Mayor Bill Barnett.

All of the proceeds from the event went toward an emergency fund set aside for members of the local LGBTQ community.

Thousands showed their support by attending the event Saturday.

“We have really good friends that we are here to support, which is very important, especially in a community like Naples which hasn’t necessarily been the most open minded,” said one attendee, Kristi Williams.

Event coordinators say they plant to continue this event for years to come.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown