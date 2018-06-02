Online review inspires Cape pizza shop owners to fight back against hate speech

A Southwest Florida restaurant targeted online with derogatory language is now fighting back.

A review was left online for Nice Guys Pizza and Beer in Cape Coral. But the restaurant owners are turning what could have been a negative experience into a positive one.

They’re planning on printing the homophobic review on T-shirts and selling them, with all of the proceeds going to Southwest Florida Pride.

“It’s not about him. We’re not here to stop this one person. We’re just hopeful that this will chop down the overall bigotry. And people will realize that they can’t say stuff like that. That’s not acceptable,” said Nice Guys owners Jovana Batkovic and Greg Gebhard.

The owners add that they’ve already received T-shirt orders and donations from all over the country in support of their cause.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown