One-year-old hit by car in Hendry County Saturday

A car delivering mail struck a one-year-old girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in Labelle in the area of West Broad Circle and Ike Court, authorities say.

The driver of the car was stopped in front of a residence when the parent of the young child begun a conversation with the driver.

The child then moved in front of the car without either adult knowing, officials say. The driver placed the car in drive shortly after, striking the child.

The child was transported by helicopter to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries but she is currently in stable condition, FHP says.

Writer: Erica Brown