New video shows concealed carry permit holder shooting man in self-defense

Surveillance video captured the moments when a man pulled out a gun in Cape Coral, and a good Samaritan shot him down.

The incident happened at Campbell Roofing Friday afternoon. The man who fired his gun was a concealed carry permit holder, but has not yet been identified. The man who originally pulled out a gun—Kevin Bruzos—is a convicted felon.

An employee with Campbell’s roofing says his co-worker is the man who shot Bruzos in self-defense. He came out of a door and pointed a gun at people in the nearby parking lot.

Seconds later, Bruzos is on the ground after getting shot.

The man who shot Bruzos then moved his gun away from Bruzos until police arrived on the scene. Cape police say Bruzos never should have had a gun as a convicted felon.

Bruzos is currently in stable condition at Lee Memorial Hospital.

Cape Coral Police say he will be facing charges of aggravated assault. The man who shot Bruzos won’t be facing any charges, police say.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown