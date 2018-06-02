Man hospitalized for venomous coral snake bite in North Fort Myers

A SWFL man is in the hospital after he was bitten by a venomous coral snake Saturday, officials with FWC confirm.

The owner of an animal refuge center says the snake bit a neighbor after he picked it up, not knowing what it was.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

FWC says a captive wildlife lieutenant was made aware of the situation and they are investigating.

Coral snakes are extremely venomous.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown