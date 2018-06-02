Everblades win Game 4 in overtime of Kelly Cup finals

The Florida Everblades beat the Eagles in Game 4 of the Kelly Cup playoffs finals series Friday night in front of a home crowd.

The Blades won the game 7 to 6 in an overtime thriller.

Game 5 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in Germain Arena.

WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee has your Everblades coverage on WINK News at 10 and 11.

After one period, @FL_Everblades lead the Eagles 2-zip! #DefendTheSwamp

Here's the goals from Justin Kea & Stephen MacAuley that put the good guys ahead! Watch @winknews for your #KellyCupFinals coverage pic.twitter.com/SUhohqz7Ye — Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼‍♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) June 2, 2018

#SWFL knows what time is is

(@FL_Everblades time) Game 4 of #KellyCupFinals about to get underway in a packed Germain Arena @winknews pic.twitter.com/wLUn0GZR3w — Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼‍♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) June 1, 2018

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown