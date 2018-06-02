Everblades win Game 4 in overtime of Kelly Cup finals
The Florida Everblades beat the Eagles in Game 4 of the Kelly Cup playoffs finals series Friday night in front of a home crowd.
The Blades won the game 7 to 6 in an overtime thriller.
Game 5 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in Germain Arena.
WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee has your Everblades coverage on WINK News at 10 and 11.
After one period, @FL_Everblades lead the Eagles 2-zip! #DefendTheSwamp
Here's the goals from Justin Kea & Stephen MacAuley that put the good guys ahead! Watch @winknews for your #KellyCupFinals coverage pic.twitter.com/SUhohqz7Ye
— Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) June 2, 2018
#SWFL knows what time is is
(@FL_Everblades time)
Game 4 of #KellyCupFinals about to get underway in a packed Germain Arena @winknews pic.twitter.com/wLUn0GZR3w
— Melinda Lee 🍽🏃🏼♀️🎥🏀🏈⚾️ (@MelindaLeeWINK) June 1, 2018