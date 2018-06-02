FORT MYERS

Everblades win Game 4 in overtime of Kelly Cup finals

The Florida Everblades beat the Eagles in Game 4 of the Kelly Cup playoffs finals series Friday night in front of a home crowd.

The Blades won the game 7 to 6 in an overtime thriller.

Game 5 will be Saturday at 7 p.m. in Germain Arena.

WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee has your Everblades coverage on WINK News at 10 and 11.

