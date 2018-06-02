Everblades look to gain series lead in Game 5 of Kelly Cup finals

After back-to-back overtime thrillers, the Florida Everblades are looking to gain the advantage in their Kelly Cup finals series with the Eagles Saturday night.

The Blades won 7 to 6 in extra time Friday night in front of a packed home crowd in Germain Arena. The series is even at two games apiece.

The puck drops for Game 5 at 7 p.m. at Germain Arena before the series moves back to Colorado for Game 6, and Fort Myers for Game 7 if necessary.

WINK Sports’ Melinda Lee will have the full game recap at 11, along with post-game reactions.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown