Children to run, bike and swim in Naples triathlon

Children can kick off their summer vacation by participating in the 2018 Naples Junior Triathlon Series on Saturday.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at North Collier Regional Park on 1500 Livingston Road. Children ages 5 to 13 years old will run, bike and swim to the finish line.

For more information, click here.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: WINK News