Village of Estero urges residents to sign up for emergency alert system

The Village of Estero is working to keep residents safe during emergency situations with a new alert system.

Residents can sign up on the Village of Estero’s website by listing their name, address, email and phone number to receive alerts before, during and after major storm events.

Contact information will not be shared or used for any purpose other than emergency communications.

To sign up, click here.