Utility worker dies inside manhole in Cape Coral

Cape Coral Police are at the scene of a man down/medical incident involving a utility worker on the 800 block of NW 13th Avenue, near Mariner High School.

Numerous police, fire and EMS workers are at the scene.

Police say there is no danger to the public, but residents in the area can expect to see emergency personnel in the area for the next couple of hours.

According to Cape Police, work was being done to a manhole in the area. One worker was inside the manhole when emergency personnel received a call of a “man down.”

At some point, the worker became unconscious inside the manhole and died, police say.

One firefighter went in to recover him. It is unclear if that worker fell in or was already inside the hole doing work when something happened to him.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Writer: WINK News