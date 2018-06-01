Uber says it’s “deeply troubled” after driver accused of shooting, killing passenger

Uber is responding after Denver police said an Uber driver shot and killed his passenger Friday. Police said the driver, 29-year-old Michael Hancock, shot his passenger numerous times. According to a police statement, a detective “located 10 spent 40 caliber cartridges,” and the victim was “lying in the floorboard of the front passenger seat.”

Police said it appears Hancock got into a dispute with his passenger, who has been identified as Kyun Kim.

“That individual, a male, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” said Sonny Jackson, a police spokesperson.

Hackcok had a semi-automatic weapon on him even though Uber’s official policy prohibits drivers and riders from carrying firearms of any kind in a vehicle while using the app.

In a statement, Uber told CBS News: “We are deeply troubled by the events in Denver today. Our thoughts are with the families of those involved.”

Uber has previously been criticized for not conducting thorough background checks of its drivers. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission fined Uber $8.9 million after regulators found 57 drivers had felony convictions, major moving violations, and had suspended, revoked or cancelled driver’s licenses. Hancock, however, had no previous criminal record.

The driver’s father tells CBS News his son is a student who drove for Uber for extra money. An Uber spokesperson confirms Hancock had been driving for Uber for three years with no concerning feedback.

Author: CBS News