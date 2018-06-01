Stock up on emergency supplies before hurricane season

Supplies are a critical part of every family’s health and safety and should be gathered well in advance of hurricane season each year.

Once a storm is imminent, time to shop will be limited, and if supplies are even available, you will have to search for them.

MORE: 2018 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is June 1 – 7

It’s advised you have enough supplies to get you and your family through five days on your own. Starting with water each person needs one gallon of water per day for drinking and sanitation.

That’s five gallons for one person – or 20 gallons for a family of four.

Many residents of Southwest Florida experienced shortages on plywood, batteries, flashlights, water, generators and other such storm necessities during the recent busy hurricane seasons.

Each time a storm was predicted to make landfall near Southwest Florida, lines were long, shelves were bare, and stress levels were high.

MORE: Do-It-Yourself Home Preparations

It pays to be prepared!

Supplies can be divided into several categories, but the essentials should be gathered and kept easily accessible throughout the hurricane season.

Before worrying about fitting that all in one trip to the store – you can start buying one or two gallons of water with each shopping trip.

Be sure to place the items that you will most likely need for an evacuation in an easy-to carry container.

Keep gas tanks full. Keep cash on hand. Banks may not be open, ATMs may not be accessible, debit cards and credit cards may not be accepted if power is lost.

Gather the essentials:

One gallon of water per person per day.

Additional water for food preparation and sanitation.

Bags of ice. Supplies will be severely limited once a storm strikes.

Partially fill plastic one-liter or larger soft drink bottles with water and place in the freezer. The bottles will freeze without cracking (stronger plastic than one gallon water bottles). If the power goes out, the frozen water will help keep the freezer cool and when the ice melts, the water will be drinkable.

Special needs

If you have family members with special requirements, such as infants and elderly or disabled persons, remember to include items and supplies that may be unique to their special situation.

Documents to have with you:

Important telephone numbers

Record of bank account numbers

Family records (birth, marriage, death certificates)

Record of credit card account numbers and companies

Inventory of valuable household goods

Copy of will, insurance policies, deeds, stocks and bonds

Copy of passports, social security cards, immunization records, etc.

Groceries:

Baby formula

Bread, crackers

Canned fruits

Canned juice

Canned meats

Canned vegetables

Dry cereal

Instant coffee and tea

Peanut butter

Quick energy snacks

Ready-to-eat soups

Medical:

First aid kits (for home and car)

Insulin

Denture needs

Prescription drugs (minimum two-week supply)

Aspirin or non-aspirin supply

Contact lenses and supplies

Heart and high blood pressure medicine

Insect repellent

Itch-relief cream

Sanitation:

Disinfectant

Toilet paper, towelettes, paper towels

Soap and liquid detergent

Personal hygiene items

Household chlorine bleach

Large bucket or trash can with lid for storing water to flush toilets

Tools & Supplies:

Traveler’s checks

Battery-operated radio or television

Flashlight and lanterns

Extra batteries and extra bulbs

Lighter or matches for your grill

Antenna for your TV

Extension cords (heavy duty and three-pronged)

Thermos for hot food and coolers/ ice for cold food

Manual can opener/utility knife

Plastic sheeting/tarps

Duct tape

Generator

Gas cans

Old towels for clean up

Paper cups, plates and plastic utensils

Plastic trash bags

Full propane tank

Charcoal and lighter fluid

Camp stove

Sterno

Tree saw for cutting fallen limbs

Hand tools: knife, ax, pliers, screwdrivers, wrench

Hammer and nails

Fire extinguisher

Fix-a-flat

Mops, buckets and cleaning supplies

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: WINK News