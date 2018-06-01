Port Charlotte Marketplace to bring new shopping options to area

The old K-Mart plaza in Port Charlotte is getting a makeover with a new name and new look after sitting vacant this past year.

“I think it’s going to definitely help the Port Charlotte area with growing the business a little more,” said Port Charlotte resident Linda Conner.

The county says it will be a quick turnaround. The new plaza is set to feature big names, including HomeGoods and Burlington Coat Factory.

“Personally I can’t wait for it. I love HomeGoods. I haven’t shopped at a Burlington for a while but I like it when I had,” Conner said.

And Conner is not alone. Plenty of other shoppers are also excited for the new additions.

“For older people, I think it will be more convenient going store to store, shopping,” said Port Charlotte resident Bonnie Fox.

Charlotte County Economic Development says more business means more jobs, which is always a good thing.

Lucky’s Market—a national organic grocery chain known for its specialty foods and artisan products—is also coming to the Port Charlotte Marketplace.

Serial shoppers say they’re looking forward to all the new options.

“Having more stores and more options and everything is really going to make a huge difference in the area,” Conner said.

The county adds that all three new stores are expected to open this fall. Phase two of the project will begin shortly after, which will include more shops and a restaurant.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Erica Brown