Man shot in front of apartment complex in Fort Myers

A man is in the hospital after being shot in front of a Fort Myers apartment complex late Thursday night.

Thelton Jacobs, 40, had just returned to the Portofino Apartment Complex at 4135 Ambrosia Drive after a trip to a nearby convenience store around 8:40 p.m., when a witness heard gunshots and saw Jacobs fall to the ground, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Jacobs was then taken to the hospital by friends where he is currently described as being in “stable condition” by the FMPD.

Detectives are conducting an investigation. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to police.

If anyone has additional information on this crime they can call (239) 321-7700 or remain anonymous through tip411 on the FMPD website at www.fmpolice.com. In addition tips can be sent anonymously by text to 847411 and include the keyword FMPD.