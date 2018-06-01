Photo via Pixabay

Celebrate National Donut Day 2018 with deals and freebies

Published: June 1, 2018 7:09 AM EDT
Updated: June 1, 2018 7:12 AM EDT

June 1 is National Donut Day and your local donut shops want you to celebrate with a sweet deal!

Whether you like them glazed, frosted, or jelly-filled, National Donut Day is the perfect time to indulge in a delicious doughnut.

Below is a list of deals and offers for the holiday:

  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy any beverage on Friday and get a free classic donut.  The offer begins when your local store opens on Friday, June 1.
  • Krispy Kreme: Get one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
  • Duck Donuts: Get one free classic donut (bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar), no purchase necessary.
  • Amazing Glazed: Free donut, no purchase necessary.
  • Edible Arrangements: Free “Edible Donut”
  • Papa John’s: Get free donut holes with the purchase of two pizzas. Online only deal. use promo code “DONUT” when checking out.
  • Walmart: Get one free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

And don’t forget about local SWFL shops!

Author: WKTR
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media