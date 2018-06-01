Celebrate National Donut Day 2018 with deals and freebies

June 1 is National Donut Day and your local donut shops want you to celebrate with a sweet deal!

Whether you like them glazed, frosted, or jelly-filled, National Donut Day is the perfect time to indulge in a delicious doughnut.

Below is a list of deals and offers for the holiday:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy any beverage on Friday and get a free classic donut. The offer begins when your local store opens on Friday, June 1.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Duck Donuts: Get one free classic donut (bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar), no purchase necessary.

Amazing Glazed: Free donut, no purchase necessary.

Edible Arrangements: Free “Edible Donut”

Papa John’s: Get free donut holes with the purchase of two pizzas. Online only deal. use promo code “DONUT” when checking out.

Walmart: Get one free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

And don’t forget about local SWFL shops!

Bennett’s Fresh Roast: A free glazed hand-cut, from-scratch Bennett’s Donut for all until 10 a.m.

Trackside Donut and Cafe: Stop by and get a free donut cake plain or a glazed cake donut or a glazed yeast donut until they run out.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts: a free 12 oz cup of coffee and some “groovy treats.”

